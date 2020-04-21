Prince William and Kate Middleton lead tributes to the Queen on her 94th birthday

The British monarch's birthday will be very different this year

Prince William and Kate Middleton lead tributes to the Queen on her...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth, to mark her 94th birthday.

The Queen is celebrating her birthday in isolation at Windsor Castle this year, while the UK remains in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an old picture of themselves with the Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show.

They captioned the post: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today! 🎂🎈.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 21, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

The Clarence House Twitter account, which posts updates about the Princes of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, also shared archive photos of Prince Charles and his mother.

They captioned the post: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈.”

The Queen will be celebrating her birthday without her family this year, but it’s understood palace aides are setting up Zoom video calls so her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can wish her a happy birthday virtually.

Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/ycTa0i00VY — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2020

Every year on the Queen’s birthday, a 21-gun salute is fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from either Hyde Park or Green Park, followed by a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.

However, the celebratory display won’t take place today, as the British monarch felt it would be inappropriate at this time.

