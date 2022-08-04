Prince William and Kate Middleton lead birthday tributes to Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have led birthday tributes to their sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The couple wished the 41-year-old a happy birthday via their joint Kensington Royal Twitter account on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of Meghan, they wrote: “Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!”

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles followed suit and paid a tribute to their daughter-in-law via their joint Clarence House Twitter account.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cambridge shared the same photo of Meghan, and wrote, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

The Royal Family’s birthday tributes come just two weeks after a tell-all booked titled ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’, by investigative reporter Tom Bower was released.

Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/r0LdKJ6ZZ1 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2022

The bombshell book claimed that Meghan did make Kate cry during their infamous 2018 bridesmaid fitting squabble.

It was previously reported that the Duchess of Cambridge was left “sobbing” after the argument, however, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey that “the reverse happened” and she was left in tears.

In an attempt to clear the air, Meghan said there “wasn’t a confrontation” and an apology had been made.

However, the release of Tom’s new book brought the debacle to light once again.

Harry and Meghan have had a famously unsettled relationship with the Royal Family in recent years.

Last month, it was reported that the couple were not invited to Balmoral Castle for the Queen’s annual summer retreat.

Harry and Meghan last saw the Queen in June, when they flew to the UK to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – when they finally introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother.

The Sussexs watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from the Major General’s Office, while the senior working members of the Royal Family enjoyed the view from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

At the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving, Harry and Meghan sat on the opposite side of the church to Prince William and Kate Middleton – fueling rumours of a rift between the brothers.

In January 2020, the couple announced their plans to step down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Just months later, in March 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.