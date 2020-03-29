Prince William and Kate Middleton discuss the importance of mental health amid COVID-19

The couple urged people to "take time to support each other."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up about the importance of maintaining your mental health during the social distancing period in place due to COVID-19.

In a new Instagram post, the royal couple commended the work of Public Health England, as it updated its Every Mind Matters platform with advice for managing mental health during quarantine.

The couple have launched a £5 million scheme to support the UK’s mental health system.

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone,” the Duke and Duchess said in a statement to The Telegraph.

“We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health,” they penned in the Instagram post.

“It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being,” their statement continued.

“By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The pair have been vocal in their positions as Duke and Duchess about the importance of taking care of both body and mind.

