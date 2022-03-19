Ad
Prince William and Kate Middleton cancel first stop on Caribbean tour after villagers ‘protest against their arrival’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been forced to cancel one of the first stops on their Caribbean tour, after local villagers allegedly protested against their arrival.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had planned to visit a cocoa farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains in Belize on Sunday.

But on Friday, villagers in Indian Creek were photographed holding signs that said, “Prince William leave our land,” as they protested against the couple’s planned visit.

According to Reuters, Indian Creek locals are currently embroiled in a dispute with Flora and Fauna International (FFI), a conservation group which lists Prince William as a patron.

FFI has property near the village’s communal land, which has reportedly caused tensions over ownership rights.

The Government of Belize confirmed William and Kate wouldn’t be visiting the cocoa farm in a statement today.

They said: “Indian Creek was one of several sites being considered.”

“Due to issues in the village, the Government of Belize activated its contingency planning and another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry.”

