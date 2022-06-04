Prince William and Kate Middleton bring children George and Charlotte on Jubilee visit to Wales

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a special Jubilee visit to Wales on Saturday.

The couple, who left their youngest child Prince Louis at home, brought their kids to an official engagement at Cardiff Castle.

George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, were on hand to meet some of the acts taking part in a concert at the castle for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tonight.

👋 Cardiff, it’s wonderful to be here with you this #PlatinumJubilee weekend! pic.twitter.com/haVT6aeE3X — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

👑🎺🎵 #PrincessCharlotte tried her hand at conducting an orchestra, during a visit to #Cardiff Castle in Wales. The Cambridges were there to see rehearsals for a concert celebrating the Queen’s #PlatinumJubilee.🎵🎺👑#Royal #RoyalFamily #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/N6b8x7is86 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) June 4, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a visit to Cardiff to meet entertainers staging a Jubilee show. Follow the #PlatinumJubilee: https://t.co/SLa8wJPpYp pic.twitter.com/mMLwWzqxAH — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 4, 2022

Their mother Kate stunned in a red Eponine coat dress for the occasion, which she paired with earrings from Welsh brand Spells of Love.

Earlier this week, the Cambridges joined Queen Elizabeth II on the royal balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

William and Kate’s youngest son Louis stole the show on the day, as he shared a sweet moment with his great-grandmother as they watched the RAF flypast.

Later today, the family will return to London for a special concert outside Buckingham Palace, called Party at the Palace.

The concert, which will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will be broadcast live on the BBC.

A host of famous faces will perform at the event, including Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, George Ezra, and Sir Elton John.

Its understood Prince Charles and Prince William will separately pay tribute to the Queen during the open-air show.