Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘appalled’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly “appalled” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on a 90-minute primetime special with the US chat show host airing on CBS on March 7.

According to CBS, the couple will discuss life in the Royal family, parenthood, their move to America and their future plans in the highly anticipated interview.

Ahead of the “wide-ranging interview”, a source has told Us Weekly that Harry’s brother William and his wife Kate are “aghast”.

“It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital,” the insider said, “They are utterly aghast.”

A second source added: “They won’t talk negatively about Prince William and Duchess Kate. They don’t want to put any more fuel on that fire.”

The news comes amid reports Meghan and Harry will discuss the “tension” between them and the Royal family in the interview.

A source told E! News: “There is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. The interview is going to shine a light on what they have been through.”

“Meghan and Harry are relieved they are away from it all. They are going to touch on a lot of how mental health came into play and how it affected them,” the insider added.

Speaking about Harry’s relationship with his Prince William, the source claimed the pair “are on two different paths” and that it’s “still a very tense situation”.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth officially confirmed Meghan and Harry will not return as senior working members of the Royal family.

Almost one year after they stepped down, the British monarch has revealed the couple have decided not to reprise their roles following a 12-month review period.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.” “The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.” “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Harry and Meghan said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.”

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”