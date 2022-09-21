Prince William and Kate Middleton announce trip to the US – amid ‘truce’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading stateside.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have announced their plans to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on December 2.

The Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

During their trip to Boston, the couple will also celebrate the “inspiring” city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future.

Boston was announced as the next host city for the awards on Wednesday at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City.

Prince William was supposed to attend the summit, but cancelled the trip following the recent death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Instead, the father-of-three announced the news in a video message.

“Our Earthshot decade must inspire action, creativity, and collaboration around the globe. Together we need to ensure the transition to sustainable solutions is the fastest and most endemic change the world has ever known.”@KensingtonRoyal for the #EarthshotInnovationSummit pic.twitter.com/3YKRlAlEoE — The Earthshot Prize (@EarthshotPrize) September 21, 2022

The Prince of Wales said: “Although it is the saddest of circumstances that means I cannot join you in person today, I am pleased to join you in video form as you gather in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.”

“During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to the Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.”

“Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother’s heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you’re all giving our Earthshot finalists, the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

“Both Catherine and I are so excited to be coming to Boston in December, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon,” he added.

Their upcoming trip to the US comes after the pair recently reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who reside in California with their two children.

The couple moved to America after they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with William and Kate.

The couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William “invited” the couple to join him and Kate to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

Days later, a royal insider claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales struck a “truce” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but all trust between them is “gone”.

The source told The Telegraph: “It’s really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly, when you know they’re writing a book about you and giving interviews. The trust is gone right now.”

William and Kate, both 40, haven’t visited the US together since 2014, when they took a trip to New York.