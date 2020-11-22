The royals owned the dog for nine years

Prince William and Kate Middleton announce the death of their dog Lupo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced their dog Lupo has sadly died.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made the announcement on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, sharing a photo of their pet for nine years.

They wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C”.

Many took to the comment section to offer their condolences to the family, with one user writing: “I am so so sorry!! Losing a dog is so painful. Love to you all. ❤️”

A second wrote: “I’m so sorry, it is so difficult to lose a beloved pet. 🖤”

The Cocker Spaniel was bred by Kate’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton, and was given to the royals in 2011 after his birth.