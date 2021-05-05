The Duke of Edinburgh passed away last month

Prince Philip’s official cause of death has been revealed.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by The Telegraph, the Duke of Edinburgh died of “old age”.

His passing was certified by physician Sir Huw Thomas, who has been caring for Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth since 2014.

The Duke died at the age of 99 on April 9, just weeks after he was released from hospital on March 16, after spending 28 days under the care of medical staff.

Prince Philip was treated for an infection, and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

After giving up a promising career as an officer in the Royal Navy, he went on to dedicate most of his adult life to serving at the Queen’s side, before he retired from public service in 2016.

Philip is survived by Queen Elizabeth, his wife of 73 years, their daughter Princess Anne and their three sons – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The Duke also leaves behind eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and nine great-grandchildren.

His funeral took place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, and only 30 members of the Royal family were allowed attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.