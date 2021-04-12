Prince Philip’s final moments before his death ‘were very peaceful’

Sophie, Countess of Wessex has shared details of Prince Philip’s final moments before his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday morning at the age of 99, just weeks after he was released from the hospital after a 28 day stint.

Sophie attended a church service at Windsor on Sunday for her father-in-law, before opening up about the death of the royal.

She told ITV News: “It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went.”

“Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?” Sophie added. The 56-year-old, who is married to Prince Edward, tearfully told Sky News reporters on Sunday: “The Queen has been amazing.” Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, and the public have been asked not to attend due to coronavirus guidelines. The funeral is scheduled to start at 3pm, and will coincide with a national minute of silence. The news comes amid reports Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK ahead of his grandfather’s funeral, while his pregnant wife Meghan stays at home in Los Angeles with the couple’s son Archie.