The 99-year-old is also undergoing observation for a pre-existing heart condition

Prince Philip transferred to another hospital as he fights infection

Prince Philip has been transferred to another hospital to continue treatment for his infection.

The 99-year-old was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on February 16, after feeling unwell.

The Duke of Edinburgh has since been transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

The statement read: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.”

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”