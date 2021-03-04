Prince Philip recuperating after undergoing procedure for heart condition

The Duke of Edinburgh has been in hospital since February 16

Prince Philip is recuperating in hospital after undergoing a procedure for a heart condition.

The 99-year-old was hospitalised on February 16 after feeling unwell, before transferring to another hospital earlier this week.

The Duke of Edinburgh was being treated for an infection and undergoing observation for a pre-existing heart condition, which he has since underwent a successful procedure for.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s hospital.”

Ad

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Buckingham Palace update on Prince Philip: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 4, 2021