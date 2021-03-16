Prince Philip leaves hospital after 28 days

The 99-year-old was first admitted on February 16

Prince Philip has left the hospital, 28 days after he was first admitted.

The 99-year-old was hospitalised on February 16 after feeling unwell, before transferring to another hospital earlier this month.

The Duke of Edinburgh was being treated for an infection and undergoing observation for a pre-existing heart condition, which he underwent a successful procedure for.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie has revealed that Philip has now left the hospital, with a statement from Buckingham Palace expected to be released shortly.

Prince Philip has just left hospital in London after 28 days under the care of medical staff. Buckingham Palace expected to issue statement shortly… — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 16, 2021