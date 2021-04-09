Prince Philip has sadly passed away aged 99

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle this morning

Prince Philip has sadly died at the age of 99.

The Queen announced the news in a statement this morning, shared by Buckingham Palace.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Born in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip was educated in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

After giving up a promising career as an officer in the Royal Navy, he went on to dedicate most of his adult life to serving at the Queen’s side, before he retired from public service in 2016.

The couple were married for over 70 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The news comes just weeks after the 99-year-old was released from hospital on March 16, after spending 28 days under the care of medical staff.

The Duke of Edinburgh was treated for an infection, and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

Buckingham Palace are yet to share details about his funeral, but its understood the Queen will sign off on final plans in the coming days.