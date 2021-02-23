Prince Philip ‘being treated for an infection’ and will remain in hospital ‘for several days’

The 99-year-old was hospitalised last Tuesday

Prince Philip ‘being treated for an infection’ and will remain in hospital...

Prince Philip is reportedly being treated for an infection in hospital, and is not expected to leave for several more days.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London last Tuesday on the advise of his doctor.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie took to Twitter to share an update from Buckingham Palace, which reads: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.”

Buckingham Palace with an update on Prince Philip: “The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.” — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 23, 2021

“He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.”

On Saturday, Prince Charles visited his father in hospital, spending a half an hour at his bedside before leaving looking sombre.

Prince William spoke about his grandfather’s health while visiting a vaccination centre in King’s Lynn, Norfolk on Monday. “Yes, he’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed.