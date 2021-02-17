Prince Philip admitted to hospital after ‘feeling unwell’

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was admitted on the advice of his doctor on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.”

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.”

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest,” the statement concluded.