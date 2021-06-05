Prince Harry’s uncle Edward pokes fun at his tell-all interview with Oprah

The televised interview has caused a lot of tension within the royal family

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex have poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During a new interview with The Telegraph, the couple were asked if they watched their televised chat with Oprah, which aired back in March.

Edward jokingly replied, “Oprah who?” before Sophie quipped, “Yes, what interview?”

Harry and Meghan made a number of shocking claims about the royal family during their tell-all interview with Oprah.

The Duchess of Sussex admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working royal, and claimed she wasn’t supported by the Institution.

Meghan also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Buckingham Palace later issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”