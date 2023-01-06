Prince Harry’s memoir claims Meghan Markle offended Kate Middleton with ‘baby brain’ comment

Meghan Markle allegedly offended Kate Middleton by suggesting she had “baby brain”, according to Prince Harry’s new memoir.

In his upcoming autobiography Spare, the Duke of Sussex recalls a tense moment between his wife Meghan, sister-in-law Kate, and brother Prince William.

According to Harry, Meghan suggested Kate might have “baby brain” after she said she had forgotten something.

The Princess of Wales, who gave birth to Prince Louis one month before Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, was allegedly annoyed by the comment.

In his book, Harry claims the comment was brought up when the couples met for tea at Kensington Palace in June 2018.

Recalling their alleged conversation, Harry said Kate told Meghan they weren’t “close enough” for her to talk about her hormones.

The 38-year-old said his wife was confused by Kate’s reaction, because she would talk the same way with her friends.

Harry claims at one point William allegedly pointed at Meghan, and told her that her “rude” comment was not appropriate in Britain.

Meghan then told William to take his finger “out of my face”.

Spare is set for release on January 10.

