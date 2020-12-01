The 71-year-old is said to have died "suddenly, but peacefully"

Prince Harry’s godmother Lady Celia Vestey has sadly died.

The 71-year-old’s death notice was published in the Daily Telegraph, who confirmed she had passed away “suddenly, but peacefully”.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana chose Celia as one of Harry’s six godparents ahead of his baptism in 1984, and she was considered a member of the Queen’s inner circle.

RIP to Lady Celia Vestey, Prince Harry’s godmother.

1. Prince Harry’s christening, 1984 ✝️

2. Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, 2018 💐 pic.twitter.com/oqomzkmXGc — The Royal Swan 🦢 🌈 (@thedyingswann) December 1, 2020

Prince Harry's Godmother Lady Celia Vestey has passed away, a death notice in this morning's Daily Telegraph states. pic.twitter.com/MYTx3WmVSJ — Jack Royston (@Jack_Royston) December 1, 2020

The newspaper’s death notice reads: “Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years.

“Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima. Private family funeral. Memorial service later.

“Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

Harry was christened at St George’s Chapel, where he later went on to marry Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex’s godparents were chosen ahead of the christening, with Prince Andrew, Lady Sarah Chatto, Diana’s former flatmate Carolyn Bartholomew, Bryan Organ, Gerald Ward and Lady Vestey all being selected.