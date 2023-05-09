Prince Harry’s ghostwriter recalls heated 2am argument over edits to his explosive memoir

Prince Harry’s ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer has recalled the heated 2am row they had over edits to his explosive memoir, Spare.

The tell-all book sparked a media frenzy when it was released in January, as it featured a number of shocking claims about the Royal family.

In a piece written for The New Yorker, the author admitted he butted heads with Harry over some of the book’s contents.

Moehringer recalled the pair having a 2am Zoom call over some edits for Spare, with one excerpt sparking a tense disagreement.

In the excerpt in question, Harry is subjected to terrorism training by military personnel posing as insurgents.

During a hostage scenario, one of the “captors” made a “vile dig” at his late mother Princess Diana.

According to J.R., Harry wanted his comeback to the remark to be included, but he argued that it was “somewhat inane” and would “dilute” the story.

The writer confessed he was “exasperated” by Harry’s insistence to leave it in.

“My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched, and I was starting to raise my voice,” he recalled. ”

“And yet some part of me was still able to step outside the situation and think, ‘this is so weird. I’m shouting at Prince Harry’.

“Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different.”

“It felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything. He was just glaring into the camera,” he wrote.

J.R. explained that Harry wanted the line included because “all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him”.

But after a back and forth with the Prince, Harry eventually backed down and agreed to leave the line out.

In the piece, the ghostwriter also described how Harry’s wife Meghan Markle made him feel comfortable during stays at their home.

You can read the full New Yorker piece here.