Prince Harry’s anonymous Facebook account has been discovered

The Royal has been hiding on the social network for years

Having your own social media account would be very unbecoming of a royal – but it seems Prince Harry has had a secret one this whole time.

The royal’s anonymous Facebook account has apparently been revealed – and it contains photos of himself and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

The account was active for four years, and had the name ‘Spike Wells’, apparently a reference to his one time nickname ‘Spike’.

But fans will be disappointed to learn he has since deleted the page.

According to the Mirror the page had over 400 friends “including some of the UK’s wealthiest and most glamorous socialites” and he listed his interest as “all sports.”

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection for Scotland Yard, previously told how a Facebook page for a member of the royal family would be a huge “security risk”.

“From a security point of view I would never recommend anyone high-profile to have a Facebook account because, depending what you have on it, it is indicative sometimes of where you are going, what you are doing, and more importantly, who your friends are.”

While royals have shyed away from social media, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has always had a strong presence on all social media networks, even launching her own travel blog called The Tig, which also had several social media accounts.

The actress’s own personal Instagram account was “accidentally” reactivated for a few minutes in late 2019, with many fans believing she will re-open her personal page again soon.

