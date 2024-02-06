Prince Harry to ‘rush home’ to UK after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is reportedly set to “rush home’ to the UK after news emerged that King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

The British monarch, 75, was recently admitted to hospital in London, where he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

A statement released on Monday by Buckingham Palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

After the news emerged, a source close to Harry said: “The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

The source told Page Six that Harry will travel to Windsor Castle in the next few days to see his father, who he has reportedly been in regular contact with.

King Charles was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29th, after spending three nights there.

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time read: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

The King’s condition was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace the week prior.

They said: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

This comes after the Princess of Wales was also discharged from The London Clinic last week, after undergoing abdominal surgery.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has since said that the Princess is “making good progress.”

They continued: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”