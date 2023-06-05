Prince Harry to make historic court appearance in phone hacking case

Prince Harry is set to appear in London’s High Court this week in his latest battle against British tabloids.

The Duke of Sussex will make history as the first British royal to appear in court since the 1890s.

The father-of-two will take to the witness stand to give evidence and answer questions from lawyers about his allegations of phone hacking.

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of phone hacking and illegal information gathering between 1996 to 2010 for 33 articles. The 38-year-old seeks to prove that stories, written about both his personal and professional life, were written using illegally obtained information. He will have to prove he had no previous knowledge of phone hacking from MGN before at least 2014.