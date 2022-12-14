Prince Harry ‘to drop MORE bombshells in major TV interview’

Prince Harry is reportedly set to share more secrets about palace life in a new tell-all TV interview.

According to The UK Mirror, the Duke of Sussex is mulling over offers from major US TV networks to sit in front of the cameras and promote his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ in January.

Harry has reportedly held talks for the TV interview special with CBS through his US publishing arm Penguin Random House.

An insider told The Mirror that CBS This Morning host Gayle King, who is a close friend of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, is in the “hot seat” to interview the Prince.

News of Harry’s rumoured TV interview comes just one day ahead of the release of Volume II of his explosive Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

A source said: “Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released. In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again.”

The insider continued: “Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book. They invested more than $30m (£24m) in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible.”

“Putting Harry on a primetime special with [Gayle] King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs. One advantage is that she and Meghan are close. Harry would know he has support from her.”

The source said details of the deal are “very tricky”, and that CBS executives and Gayle have been trying to keep it under wraps.

“Nothing can be secured really until the dust settles after the Netflix shows. So much could happen, and there could be reaction from the royals,” the insider added.

Harry and his wife Meghan previously sat down with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey for a TV interview special back in 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family during the interview, as they discussed their decision to step down as senior working royals.