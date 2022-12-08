Prince Harry takes brutal swipe at the Royal Family in explosive new docuseries

Prince Harry has taken a brutal swipe at the Royal Family in his explosive new docuseries.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan joined Netflix this morning, and it will share “the other side” of the Duke and Duchess’s love story and the challenges they faced.

In the first episode of the series, Harry says some members of the Royal Family married someone “who fit the mould” rather than someone they were “destined to be with”.

He says: “I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with. ”

“The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart.”

“And my mum [Princess Diana] certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother’s son.”

Princess Diana married Harry’s father Charles in 1981, and he reportedly began having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in 1986.

In winter 1992, an intimate transcript of a 1989 phone call between Charles and Camilla was released to the public.

Shortly after ‘Camillagate’ made headlines, Prime Minister John Major confirmed that Charles and Diana had formally separated.

In 1994, Charles was asked by documentary filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby if he was “faithful and honourable” during his marriage to Diana.

He replied: “Yes, absolutely. Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

Although he didn’t name Camilla as his lover, he called the other woman “a great friend of mine” and someone who “will continue to be a friend for a very long time.”

Princess Diana, who was Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother, died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Egyptian film producer Dodi Fayed, who she was dating at the time, was also killed in the crash.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, speak about the “media frenzy” surrounding their relationship and more in their new Netflix series.

Check out the official trailer for Harry & Meghan below: