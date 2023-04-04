Prince Harry ‘stayed at Frogmore Cottage’ during UK visit – after being evicted by King Charles

Prince Harry reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit to the UK, despite being evicted from the property by King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex briefly lived in the five-bed Windsor home, which the late Queen Elizabeth II gifted to them, after they tied the knot back in 2018.

According to Page Six, King Charles III began the eviction process back in January, just one day after his son’s bombshell memoir Spare was released.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan later confirmed the couple were asked to “vacate” Frogmore Cottage.

They said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex stayed in the residence when he returned to the UK last week to attend the preliminary hearing in his privacy case against Associated Newspapers.

The 38-year-old and a group of other well-known faces, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are suing the publisher of Daily Mail, Mail On Sunday and MailOnline for invasion of privacy.

According to a press release, “these individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers”.

These “unlawful acts” alleged to have taken place include “the hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes” and “the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place”. They also allegedly include “the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information”, “the impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception”. The publisher has also been accused of “accessing bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation”. Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for his privacy case hearing against Associated Newspapers pic.twitter.com/LLbi19m3DG — Ellie Costello (@elliecostelloTV) March 27, 2023 Associated Newspapers denies the allegations. The preliminary High Court hearing, which began last week, will consider legal arguments and a judge will decide whether it will go any further. The lawsuit will be the third Prince Harry has brought against Associated Newspapers, having sued them twice previously for libel and slander. His wife Meghan also sued the publisher for copyright infringement and breach of privacy, and she won her legal battle last December.