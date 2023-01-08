Prince Harry slams Jeremy Clarkson over ‘horrific and cruel’ column about wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has slammed Jeremy Clarkson over his “horrific and cruel” column about his wife Meghan Markle.

In a piece written for The Sun last month, the former Top Gear host wrote that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and dreams of people throwing “excrement” at her in the street.

Jeremy also stated that he hates Meghan more than Rose West, the serial killer who collaborated with her husband Fred in the torture and murder of young women and children.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

The column sparked huge backlash, and was later deleted from The Sun’s website at Jeremy’s request. It also became the UK’s most complained about article ever.

Harry addressed the article during his sit-down interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday night.

He said: “The Jeremy Clarkson article, not only did what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

Quoting Queen Consort Camilla, Harry added: “To use my stepmother’s words recently as well, there is a global pandemic of violent – violence against women.”