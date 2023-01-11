Prince Harry slams claims he ‘boasts’ about Afghanistan kills in new memoir

Prince Harry has denied “boasting” about the people he killed in Afghanistan in his new memoir.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Duke of Sussex slammed claims he bragged about killing 25 Taliban militants during his time in the army.

Harry’s decision to share the amount of people he killed has sparked criticism, as some veterans have suggested it violates an unspoken military code, potentially increasing the security risk for him, as well as members of the British Army.

In response, Harry has defended the details he shared in the book, and claimed his quotes have been distorted by the media without context.

“Without doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan,” he said.

“I would say that if I heard anybody else or heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it’s a lie and hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context.”

“It’s really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it because they had the context. It wasn’t like here’s just one line. They had the whole section.”

“They ripped it away and just said, here it is, he’s boasting on this… and that’s dangerous. And my words are not dangerous but the spin of my words are very dangerous.”

When Stephen asked, “Dangerous because it makes you an increased target – those around you that you love?” Harry agreed and said, “That is a choice they’ve made.”

“My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides,” he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Duke of Sussex also discussed the revelation his genitalia suffered frostnip on a trip to the North Pole.

After poking fun at Harry for using the word “todger” in the book, Stephen asked: “How did it get frost nipped? Why did you not take care of the royal jewels?”

“The context of this is that you’re going to the north pole and things got very cold. At what point did you realise there was a crisis at the south pole?”

Harry insisted it “didn’t turn into an icicle”, before he explained that he had joined military veterans on a walk to the North Pole but forgot to bring a “cock cushion” to keep warm.