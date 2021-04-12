Prince Harry shares touching tribute to his ‘Grandpa’ Prince Philip

"You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world..."

Prince Harry has shared a touching tribute to his “Grandpa” Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly arrived at London’s Heathrow airport on Sunday ahead of his grandfather’s funeral this Saturday, and is understood to be quarantining at Frogmore Cottage.

Paying tribute to Philip, who died on Friday morning, Harry said in a statement: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.”

“He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm – and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like so many of you who have lost a love one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: a master of the barbeque, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’till the end.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!'”

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered – by the nation and the world.”

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” Harry concluded the post, before adding the British Royal Marine’s song “Per Mare, Per Terram”.

Prince Harry, who is currently in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Saturday’s funeral, has written a tribute to grandfather Prince Philip on behalf of him and his family: pic.twitter.com/9jYEMyf7ur — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2021

Harry’s brother William also paid tribute to Philip earlier today, writing in an emotional statement: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

“I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

Ad

“I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!” "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation." A message from The Duke of Cambridge following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh: https://t.co/lVCSPrG7uG pic.twitter.com/atiB8djxPO — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 12, 2021 The Duke of Cambridge added: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.” “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.” Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel, and the public have been asked not to attend due to coronavirus guidelines. The funeral is scheduled to start at 3pm, and will coincide with a national minute of silence.