Prince Harry shares sweet video of Meghan Markle reading to their son Archie to mark his first birthday

This is so cute

Prince Harry shares sweet video of Meghan Markle reading to their son...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new video of their son Archie to mark his first birthday.

The video, which was filmed by Harry, shows Meghan reading to their one-year-old son as he sits on her knee at their home in Los Angeles.

The clip was released on the Save the Children Instagram account, to help raise funds for their coronavirus campaign #SaveWithStories.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children.”

“The Duchess chose to read one of Archie’s favourite stories, ‘Duck! Rabbit!'”

The video was released after members of the royal family wished Archie a happy birthday on social media – including his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: