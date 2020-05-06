Prince Harry shares sweet video of Meghan Markle reading to their son Archie to mark his first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a new video of their son Archie to mark his first birthday.
The video, which was filmed by Harry, shows Meghan reading to their one-year-old son as he sits on her knee at their home in Los Angeles.
The clip was released on the Save the Children Instagram account, to help raise funds for their coronavirus campaign #SaveWithStories.
“Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “As they celebrate this family moment, the Duke and Duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children.”
“The Duchess chose to read one of Archie’s favourite stories, ‘Duck! Rabbit!'”
The video was released after members of the royal family wished Archie a happy birthday on social media – including his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
