Prince Harry settles remaining parts of hacking claim against newspaper

Prince Harry has settled the remaining parts of his phone-hacking claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

In December, a High Court judge ruled he was a victim of “modest” phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by journalists at MGN.

As a result, Prince Harry was awarded £140,600 in damages.

The Duke of Sussex became the first senior royal to appear as a witness in court for 130 years at the trial in June.

The Prince claimed he was targeted by MGN for 15 years from 1996, and that more than 140 stories which appeared in its papers were the result of unlawful information gathering, however the trial only considered 33 of these.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Fancourt found that 15 out of 33 articles were the product of hacking from the Duke of Sussex’s mobile phone or the product of unlawful information gathering.

However, the further 115 articles in his claim could have led to a further trial had a settlement not been reached.

At a hearing to determine costs today, Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said the publisher had now accepted it would pay “a substantial additional sum” by way of damages, as well as his legal costs.

According to Sky News, Mr Sherborne said the publisher would be making an interim payment of £400,000.

An MGN spokesperson said today: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which gives our business further clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago and for which we have apologised.”

Prince Harry and about 100 other claimants, including a host of famous faces, have sought legal action against MGN over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

The Duke of Sussex was selected as one of four test cases for the trial.

In court documents released at the beginning of the trial, MGN admitted that there was “some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of UIG [unlawful information gathering] in respect of each of the claimants”.

The publisher said it “warrants compensation,” adding: “MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of UIG, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated.”