Prince Harry says the King is ‘great’ as they meet for first time in nineteen months

Prince Harry has said the King is “great” after they reunited for the first time in nineteen months at Clarence House for tea.

According to reports, the meeting lasted just 54 minutes, as he made his way to an engagement with the Invictus Games Foundation.

When asked by reporters at the event how his father was, he replied: “Yes he’s great, thank you.”

Prior to the meeting, Harry had not seen his father in over a year and had said in a BBC interview in May that he wished for a reconciliation.

He claimed at the time that his father would not speak to him due to his court battle over his security arrangement and that he worried he did not know “how much longer my father has.”

In February 2024, Harry travelled from his Californian home to Britain to visit his father following his cancer diagnosis.

At the time, Harry reportedly spent 45 minutes with the King before the latter flew back to his Sandringham country estate to recover.

Long before the duke contested his protection in Britain being downgraded, relations within the family had already reached a high point.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, claimed that a family member had voiced worries about Prince Archie’s skin tone prior to his birth.

In the meantime, Harry made a number of claims against his family in his biography, such as that his brother Prince William, had physically assaulted him during a dispute over Meghan.