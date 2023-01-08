Prince Harry reveals why he wrote his tell-all memoir Spare

Prince Harry has revealed why he wrote his tell-all memoir Spare.

Ahead of the book’s release on January 10, the Duke of Sussex sat down with ITV host Tom Bradby for a 90-minute TV special titled Harry: The Interview.

When asked why he wrote the explosive memoir, Harry replied: “38 years of having my story told by so many different people with intentional spin and distortion, it felt like a good time to own my story and tell it myself.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According the Daily Mail, the Royal Household has been warned that the memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

It’s understood Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit life as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.