Prince Harry reveals why he and Meghan haven’t renounced their royal titles

Prince Harry has revealed why he and his wife Meghan Markle haven’t renounced their royal titles.

The couple stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020, and have since criticised the Institution in a string of interviews, as well as their docu-series on Netflix.

Despite this, Harry and Meghan have continued to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, which they received from the Queen when they got married in 2018.

During an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry was asked: “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

The 38-year-old, who is currently promoting his new memoir, replied: “And what difference would that make?”

Anderson continued: “One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role.”

“Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you’ve had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately.”

Harry replied: “And every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

“You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain.’ But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold.”

In a separate interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex said the divide between him and his family “couldn’t be greater”.

However, the 38-year-old said he hoped that “me and my family can reconcile”, but added the first thing “is accountability”.

“And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad,” he said.

While he hopes to reconcile with his family, Harry ruled out the possibility of returning to the UK as a working royal with his wife Meghan.

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be possible,” he confessed.

Prince Harry tells @MichaelStrahan that he doesn’t think “it’s ever going to be possible” for him and his family to go back to the UK and become working royals again. See more tomorrow on @GMA. https://t.co/jSgNpOauvo pic.twitter.com/cQpje4QPrn — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

“Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn’t possible.”

However, the Prince added: “If there was something in the future where we can continue to support the Commonwealth, then that’s of course on the table.”

During his interview on GMA, Harry also insisted his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, was not angry or upset with him about wanting to step down as a senior working royal.

When Michael Strahan asked, “Did she ever express that she was upset at you?” Harry replied, “No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship.”

“It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on. She knew how hard it was.”

“She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it got to that point.”