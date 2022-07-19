Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’ in United Nations speech

Prince Harry gave his wife Meghan Markle a special mention as he addressed the United Nations on Monday.

The couple travelled to New York City for Nelson Mandela Day, where the Duke of Sussex delivered a heartfelt speech at UN Headquarters.

The 37-year-old spoke about his longtime love of Africa, and how its connected him to his late mother Princess Diana and wife Meghan Markle.

MANDELA DAY: Prince Harry at UN: “Our world is on fire.” pic.twitter.com/Bf6cG9oxSK — Forbes (@Forbes) July 18, 2022

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Harry said.

“It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Prince Harry famously whisked Meghan off on a romantic trip to Botswana during the summer of 2016, shortly after they met for the first time.

The couple went on to marry in 2018, and have since welcomed two children together – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Speaking after their engagement in 2017, the Duke said: “I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars.”

“She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”