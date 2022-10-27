Prince Harry reveals the official title and release date of his explosive new memoir

Prince Harry has revealed the official title and release date of his explosive new memoir.

Entitled SPARE, the Duke of Sussex’s story will be released on January 10, 2023.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

The publisher’s chief executive, Markus Dohle, said: “Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.”

“He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”