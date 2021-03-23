Prince Harry reveals new role at coaching and mental health company

Prince Harry has landed a new role at a coaching and mental health company.

Last year, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal family.

The couple have signed a number of lucrative deals in recent months, including deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify.

Harry will now take on the job of Chief Impact Officer at Silicon Valley startup BetterUp, telling the Wall Street Journal: “I intend to help create impact in people’s lives.”

“Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

New title for Prince Harry: Chief Impact Officer at coaching and mental health company @BetterUp. His role includes product strategy, public advocacy and more. The duke was already a fan of the firm’s app, which has coaches working with the likes of Hilton, Chevron, Salesforce. pic.twitter.com/BhPrlVt6Ja — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 23, 2021

The 36-year-old also revealed he has been using the company’s resources in recent months.

The father-of-one said: “I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable.”

Speaking about the importance of making mental health resources more readily available, Harry added: “This is about acknowledging that it isn’t so much what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life.

“Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren’t able to focus on their mental health until they’re forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help.”

BetterUp was founded in 2013, and is valued at $1.73 billion. The company, who’s headquarters are in San Francisco, matches clients with their network of more than 2,000 coaches. Harry’s new role comes after his wife Meghan opened up about feeling suicidal while pregnant with her son Archie during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.