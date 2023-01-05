Prince Harry reveals King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to him and Prince William amid feud

Prince Harry has revealed King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to him and Prince William amid their ongoing feud.

A number of passages from the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, which is titled SPARE, have been leaked in advance of its publication on January 10.

In one such passage, Harry recalls a meeting between himself, his father and his brother, which allegedly took place after Prince Phillip’s funeral back in April 2021.

Harry claims his father warned his sons not to make his “final years a misery”.

In his memoir, the 38-year-old recalls Charles standing between himself and William and “looking up at our flushed faces”.

Allegedly quoting the 73-year-old, the Duke of Sussex writes: “‘Please boys, don’t make my final years a misery.'”

In recent years there has been some evident tension between Harry and William and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, the two couples had not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – which was held three months after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly had “no plans” to meet up with William and his wife Kate Middleton on their visit to the UK late last year; however, the unforeseen death of their grandmother inevitably thrust them into the same location.

Kensington Palace claims William invited Meghan and Harry to join him and Kate at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers following the Queen’s death, to put on a “united front”.

The brothers subsequently walked side by side behind their grandmother’s coffin during the historic procession towards Westminster Hall – where the late monarch lay in state until her funeral on September 19.

In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their tell-all eight-part docuseries, appropriately titled Harry & Meghan.

William is said to have been “infuriated” by the Netflix series, which aired a number of bombshell claims about their life in the Royal Family.

William reportedly “cut all ties” with Harry following the release of Harry & Meghan.

Despite Harry’s claim that his family “have shown no willingness to reconcile”, a recent report has disputed this, claiming Charles wants to amend his relationship with his youngest son.

A source told The Telegraph: “Those close to the king insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California.”

Insiders told the publication that the Duke of Sussex’s version of the story was “wrong,” adding that Charles and Harry have stayed in contact and even met up numerous times during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

The report also claims the father and son’s relationship has “occasionally been tense” but that Charles has “reiterated that his door remains open and that the duke and [his wife Meghan] are welcome at any time.”

The monarch is also reportedly set to invite Harry and Meghan to his coronation on May 6, 2023.

However, the publication of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all memoir will undoubtedly throw another spanner in the works of his already-strained relationship with the Royal Family.

Promoting the release of his bombshell book, the 38-year-old recently filmed two TV interviews, which will both air on January 8.