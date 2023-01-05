Prince Harry reveals he feared Camilla Parker Bowles would become his ‘wicked stepmother’

Prince Harry has revealed he feared that Camilla Parker Bowles would become his “wicked stepmother”.

Camilla and Harry’s father King Charles III wed in 2005, nearly a decade after divorcing their respective exes.

The Duke of Sussex’s late mother Princess Diana famously told Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” – referring to Camilla’s relationship with Charles.

A number of passages from the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, which is titled SPARE, have been leaked in advance of its publication on January 10.

In one such passage, Harry recalls fearing Camilla would become his “wicked stepmother” and claims he and his brother Prince William begged their father Charles not to marry her, per The UK Sun.

The 38-year-old alleges he and his brother knew Camilla as the “other woman” and had separate meetings with her before she officially joined the Royal Family.

Harry compared seeing his stepmother-to-be for the first time as avoiding pain when getting an injection, writing: “This is nothing. Close your eyes and you won’t even feel it.”

Harry recalls during his meeting with Camilla that she appeared “bored”, and referred to it as a “pure formality” as he was not the heir to the throne.

The Duke of Sussex claims he and William were willing to forgive the 75-year-old in “their hearts” if she would make their father happy, but begged him not to wed for a second time.

The 38-year-old writes: “We could recognise the absent glances, the empty sighs, the frustration always visible on his face.”

Harry’s bombshell memoir, titled SPARE, is set to be released on January 10.