Prince Harry reunites with Royal family member at the Super Bowl

Prince Harry was reunited with his cousin Princess Eugenie on Sunday night, as they attended the Super Bowl together.

The sporting event took place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Mary J Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent performed during the halftime show.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lili, was spotted watching the game with Eugenie from a private box.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/uKyIdqIFmE — NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 14, 2022

It’s understood this was Harry’s first time attending the Super Bowl.

The NFL UK Twitter account shared a sweet snap of the cousins in the crowd, alongside the caption: “Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI”.

Fans were quick to comment on their reunion, with one saying: “#PrinceHarry living his American dream. Good to see his cousin there with him #PrincesEugenie”.

Another commented: : “Love this Princess Eugine [sic] has always had her cousins back Prince Harry great bond.”

The Duke of Sussex and his cousin have remained close since Harry and Meghan’s dramatic exit from the Royal Family in 2020.

While Eugenie was expecting her first child with Jack Brooksbank, the couple allowed them to move into their UK residence Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles in March 2020, before they officially stepped down as senior members of the Royal family.

The couple are currently living in a multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara, but the pair are reportedly on the hunt for a new home.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: