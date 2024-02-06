Prince Harry reunites with father King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has reunited with his father King Charles, following the British monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex rushed back to the UK on Monday night from Los Angeles, after his father personally called him to share the news.

Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden tweeted today: “After his 5,000-mile flight from Los Angeles, #PrinceHarry is understood to have had a brief meeting with #KingCharles before His Majesty departed for his Norfolk retreat, Sandringham.”

“It will be interesting to see how long Harry stays in this country,” he added.

It’s understood Harry was accompanied by police security, despite his ongoing row with the Home Office over his protection in the UK.

The 39-year-old, who left his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids in the US, met with his father at Clarence House.

After their meeting, Charles and Queen Camilla were seen waving to crowds as they left the royal residence for Sandringham.

While Harry’s urgent trip to the UK is the “sign of a truce” with Charles, it’s understood there are no plans for a meeting with his brother Prince William.

A source told The Mirror: “The prince’s main focus is for his wife, who is recovering from surgery, his three children and now his father.

“There are no plans for Harry’s visit to act as some kind of vehicle for reconciliation.”

William’s wife Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery last month, and will take weeks to recover.

The Princess of Wales’ condition is unknown, but Kensington Palace has confirmed it’s not cancer.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, days after he was released from hospital where he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The statement said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29th, after spending three nights there.

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time read: “The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.”

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.”

The King’s condition was revealed in a statement from Buckingham Palace the week prior.

They said: “In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”