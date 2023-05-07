Prince Harry returns to the US just HOURS after King Charles III’s coronation

Prince Harry returned to the US just hours after his father King Charles III’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London on Friday, leaving his wife Meghan Markle at home in California with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

He arrived at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and sat in the third row at the coronation.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall https://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dOicUi6JV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

Shortly after the ceremony, several members of the royal family appeared with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony – including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children.

Harry, who played no official part in the coronation, immediately headed to the airport to jet back home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

He landed back in Los Angeles at 19:30 local time on Saturday, after taking a British Airways flight.

Prince Harry grins at Heathrow as he jets to LA an hour after coronation https://t.co/Of9YmXzNtL pic.twitter.com/MQioTyi3Gh — The Sun (@TheSun) May 6, 2023

The coronation celebrations will continue today with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, that will be broadcast by the BBC.

The concert “will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The Palace announced: “The concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favourites fronted by some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance.”

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

Performers at the concert will include: Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

The festivities will conclude on Monday, May 8 when “members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

The Palace explained: “The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

King Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September.