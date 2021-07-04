The Duke of Sussex lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children

Prince Harry returns to the US after unveiling Princess Diana statue

Prince Harry has returned to the US after unveiling a statue of his late mother Princess Diana.

The statue was unveiled during an intimate ceremony at Kensington Palace on July 1st, to mark what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was seen at Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning – where he reunited with his wife Meghan Markle, their son Archie and their newborn daughter Lilibet Diana.

Harry and his brother Prince William commissioned the Diana statue in 2017, as a tribute to their late mother – who tragically died in a car accident back in 1997.

The monument has been placed in the Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was one of Diana’s favourite spots.

The statue unveiling was the first time the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have been seen together since they attended the Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

