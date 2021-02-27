Prince Harry ‘promised not to embarrass’ his family during exit chat with the Queen

Prince Harry ‘promised not to embarrass’ his family during exit chat with...

Prince Harry allegedly promised not to “embarrass” his family during a recent chat with the Queen.

According to the UK Mirror, the Duke of Sussex had a “harmonious conversation” with his grandmother – before Buckingham Palace confirmed he and his wife Meghan will not return as senior working members of the Royal family.

A source told the newspaper: “Harry has spoken to the Queen, and she told him she was delighted he has found happiness. She only wants the best for him and his family.”

“She has seen him struggle with his position in the family and had always had a great deal of affection and sympathy for him,” the insider continued.

“Harry explained he had no regrets about his decision to step back from his role within the family. He went further to detail his thoughts about his future role.”

“He described it as being free, but he knows he has a duty to the family and he reiterated his promise to never do anything to embarrass them.”

“This is all about moving on, it was a very harmonious conversation between a caring grandmother and her grandson,” the source added.

The news comes after Harry opened up about his decision to step back from the Royal family on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During a candid chat with James, who attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, the Duke of Sussex opened up about moving to Los Angeles last year.

Ad

As they drove around Hollywood on a double-decker bus, Harry insisted he and Meghan “never walked away” from the Royal family.

Harry explained: “It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down. You know, it was a really difficult environment.”

“We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic.”

Ad

“So I did what any husband and father would do, I was like I need to get my family out of here.”

“But we never walked away – and as far as I’m concerned, what ever decisions are made on that side – I will never walk away.”

“I will always be contributing – my life is public service – so wherever I am in the world it is going to be the same thing.”

Ad

During the wide-ranging interview, which featured a cameo from Meghan over FaceTime, Harry also shared how he feels about The Crown’s portrayal of his family’s history.

He said: “They don’t pretend to be news – it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.”

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle – the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else – what can come from that.”

Ad

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”

When James asked Harry who he would like to play him on the show, he replied: “Damian Lewis.”

The 36-year-old also opened up about his whirlwind romance with his now-wife Meghan Markle, and how he knew she was the one on their second date.

Ad

“It wasn’t so much where we went but the fact we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he explained.

“Dating me or any member of the Royal Family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home… We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

Harry’s candid chat with James was released just days before his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air in the U.S.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute primetime special with Oprah will air on Sunday, March 7, on CBS.

The iconic chat show host will first speak to Meghan about “stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

They will then be joined by Prince Harry, as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.