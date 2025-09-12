Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prince Harry has made a surprise visit to Ukraine.

The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, travelled to Kyiv to help with the recovery of military personnel seriously injured in the three-year war with Russia.

A spokesperson confirmed he was invited by an organisation that supports Ukrainians with life-changing injuries caused by the war.

Speaking to The Guardian while on an overnight train to Kyiv, Harry said: “We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process.

“We can continue to humanise the people involved in this war and what they are going through.

“We have to keep it in the forefront of people’s minds. I hope this trip will help to bring it home to people because it’s easy to become desensitised to what has been going on.”

His visit comes after the Sussex’s charitable foundation Archewell said on Wednesday that it had donated $500,000 (£369,000) to projects supporting injured children from Ukraine and Gaza.

It said the grants would be used to help the World Health Organization with medical evacuations, and to fund work developing prosthetics for young people.

This isn’t the first time Harry has visited the war-torn country.

Back in April, he travelled to Ukraine to meet with war victims as part of his work with wounded veterans.

The news comes after the 40-year-old reunited with his father King Charles earlier this week for a private tea at Clarence House.

It was their first meeting in 19 months, and lasted just 54 minutes.