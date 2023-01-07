Prince Harry makes bombshell claim about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding

Prince Harry has made a bombshell claim about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

The Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir, which is titled Spare, accidentally went on sale in advance of its publication on January 10.

In an excerpt from the 557-page-long book, the 38-year-old details his older brother and sister-in-law’s wedding back in 2011.

Harry has claimed he was not William’s best man on his wedding day, as his older brother didn’t want him to give a speech.

The Duke of Sussex instead introduced the Prince of Wales’ friends James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, who actually gave the coveted speech.

The dad-of-two writes: “Willy didn’t want me giving a best man’s speech.”

Harry also made a bombshell allegation that William was “tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before he married Kate back in 2011.

Harry alleges he told his “tipsy” brother “you smell of alcohol,” before offering him mints to conceal the alcohol on his breath and lowering the car window.

The Duke of Sussex travelled with his older brother to Westminster Abbey and his wedding day and had been officially classed as his best man.

Earlier this week, it was reported that William may be forced to hit back at Harry’s “damaging” allegations against him.

In one excerpt of Spare, the 38-year-old alleges his older brother, who is the heir to the throne, physically attacked him after they got into a heated exchange about his wife Meghan Markle.

Although Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the allegations, The UK Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers believes William may have to break his silence to defend himself against Harry’s claims.

The journalist explained: “The latest raft of ex allegations from Prince Harry will no doubt send shockwaves through the royal households.”

“Having already accused his father, King Charles [III], of being a liar and his older brother of being a bully, Harry has massively upped the ante by detailing explosive allegations that Prince William – the future king – flew into a rage and physically attacked him.”

“For a man such as William, who has tirelessly campaigned about the importance of mental health provision, if Harry’s bombshell claims are true they will be particularly damaging.”

Russell continued: “Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have so far refused to engage or react with Harry and Meghan’s constant steam of attacks and allegations, but many will wonder whether the time has now come for the royals to hit back and salvage their reputations which are being brutalised by the Duke of Sussex.”

In an excerpt from Harry’s bombshell memoir, obtained by The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex claims his older brother called his wife Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry describes William’s comments as a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative”.

The 38-year-old then claims his older brother physically attacked him.

“It all happened so fast,” the 38-year-old writes, per The Guardian. “So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.”

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The Duke of Sussex said the alleged incident, which is said to have occurred at Nottingham Cottage, left him with a visible back injury.

Harry claims that William was “piping hot” during their exchange, and insults were thrown around between the pair before the Duke of Cambridge said he only wanted to help his younger brother.

The Duke of Sussex recalls his response to William as: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

The 38-year-old claims that this is the comment which angered his brother, who allegedly began swearing and advancing towards him.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry says he told William.

In recent years there has been evident tension between Harry and William and their respective wives Meghan and Kate Middleton, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II’s death last September, the two couples had not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020 – which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly had “no plans” to meet up with William and Kate on their visit to the UK late last year; however, the unforeseen death of their grandmother inevitably thrust them into the same location.

Kensington Palace claims William invited Meghan and Harry to join him and his wife at Windsor Castle to greet well-wishers following the Queen’s death, to put on a “united front”.

The brothers subsequently walked side by side behind their grandmother’s coffin during the historic procession towards Westminster Hall – where the late monarch lay in state until her funeral on September 19.

In December, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their tell-all eight-part docuseries, appropriately titled Harry & Meghan.

William is said to have been “infuriated” by the Netflix series, which aired a number of bombshell claims about their life in the Royal Family.

William reportedly “cut all ties” with Harry following the release of Harry & Meghan.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir, titled Spare, will undoubtedly throw another spanner in the works of their already-strained relationship.

Promoting the release of his bombshell book, the 38-year-old recently filmed two TV interviews, which will both air on January 8.