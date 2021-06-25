Prince Harry lands back in the UK to reunite with his brother William

The Duke of Sussex jetted back to his homeland without Meghan and their two kids

Prince Harry lands back in the UK to reunite with his brother...

Prince Harry has landed back in the UK to reunite with his brother Prince William at a special event next week.

According to MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex touched down at Heathrow’s Terminal Five at 12.38pm today on American Airlines flight AA134.

The 36-year-old was whisked straight to Frogmore Cottage, where he will isolate for five days and be tested for Covid-19.

Harry has returned to London to attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on July 1st, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Today, a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed: “Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a small event to mark the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1.”

“In addition to close family of Diana, Princess of Wales, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison, will also be present.”

“Further details about the statue and garden will be provided on July 1.”

Harry travelled without his wife Meghan Markle, who is remaining at their home in California with their son Archie, 2, and newborn daughter Lilibet.