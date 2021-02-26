Prince Harry insists he ‘never walked away’ from the Royal family during candid chat with James Corden

The Duke also revealed how he feels about The Crown's portrayal of his family

Prince Harry appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the U.S. on Thursday night.

During a candid chat with James, who attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, the Duke of Sussex opened up about moving to Los Angeles last year.

As they drove around Hollywood on a double-decker bus, Harry insisted he and Meghan “never walked away” from the Royal family.

Harry explained: “It was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down. You know, it was a really difficult environment.”

“We all know what the British press can be like. And it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic.”

“So I did what any husband and father would do, I was like I need to get my family out of here.”

“But we never walked away – and as far as I’m concerned, what ever decisions are made on that side – I will never walk away.”

“I will always be contributing – my life is public service – so wherever I am in the world it is going to be the same thing.”

During the wide-ranging interview, which featured a cameo from Meghan over FaceTime, Harry also shared how he feels about The Crown’s portrayal of his family’s history.

He said: “They don’t pretend to be news – it’s fictional. But it’s loosely based on the truth.”

“Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle – the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else – what can come from that.”

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself.”

When James asked Harry who he would like to play him on the show, he replied: “Damian Lewis.”

The 36-year-old also opened up about his whirlwind romance with his now-wife Meghan Markle, and how he knew she was the one on their second date.

“It wasn’t so much where we went but the fact we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he explained.

“Dating me or any member of the Royal Family is kind of flipped upside down. All the dates become dinners or watching the TV or chatting at home… We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”

The Late Late Show segment also saw Harry and James visit the house from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air – and the Duke even rapped the show’s theme song.

You can watch the full segment below: