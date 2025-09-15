Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Prince Harry hits back at claims he ‘aired his dirty laundry’ in public: ‘My conscience is clear’

Prince Harry
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Prince Harry has hit back at claims he “aired his dirty laundry” in public, insisting his “conscience is clear” over the comments he has made about his family.

After stepping down as senior members of the Royal family in 2020, the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle have levelled some shocking allegations against the Institution.

Their first time speaking out was in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was followed by their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the Prince’s explosive memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry

In a lengthy interview with The Guardian while on a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, Prince Harry said: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public.

“It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

The Duke also spoke to the newspaper about his portrayal in the media.

Harry stressed that while he felt he had been “destroyed by certain members of the British press”, he still felt a lot of love from the British public.

The 41-year-old continued: “I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years.

“There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt.”

In January, the publisher of The Sun newspaper apologised and agreed to pay “substantial damages” to him, settling a long-running legal battle over claims of unlawful intrusion into his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Harry’s comments comes just days after he finally reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time since February 2024.

Following their meeting, Harry said he would love to return to the UK with his children, who haven’t been on British soil since 2021.

“Yes I would,” he said. “This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Harry also added that for the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad.”

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL