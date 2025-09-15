Prince Harry hits back at claims he ‘aired his dirty laundry’ in public: ‘My conscience is clear’

Prince Harry has hit back at claims he “aired his dirty laundry” in public, insisting his “conscience is clear” over the comments he has made about his family.

After stepping down as senior members of the Royal family in 2020, the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle have levelled some shocking allegations against the Institution.

Their first time speaking out was in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was followed by their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the Prince’s explosive memoir, Spare.

In a lengthy interview with The Guardian while on a trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, Prince Harry said: “I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public.

“It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

The Duke also spoke to the newspaper about his portrayal in the media.

Harry stressed that while he felt he had been “destroyed by certain members of the British press”, he still felt a lot of love from the British public.

The 41-year-old continued: “I have certainly had to deal with some very stressful events over the last four years.

“There has been the uncertainty and stress of the litigation and finding out certain things that have really, really hurt.”

In January, the publisher of The Sun newspaper apologised and agreed to pay “substantial damages” to him, settling a long-running legal battle over claims of unlawful intrusion into his life.

Harry’s comments comes just days after he finally reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time since February 2024.

Following their meeting, Harry said he would love to return to the UK with his children, who haven’t been on British soil since 2021.

“Yes I would,” he said. “This week has definitely brought that closer.”

Harry also added that for the coming year, “the focus really has to be on my dad.”