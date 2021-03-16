Prince Harry had ‘unproductive’ conversation with his family after Oprah interview

The Duke of Sussex has been in touch with his brother and father

Prince Harry had an ‘unproductive’ conversation with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after his interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, according to Gayle King.

The TV presenter, who attended Meghan Markle’s baby shower in 2019, shared the news on CBS This Morning today.

Gayle said: “Well I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too.”

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

“And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.”

Gayle also claimed: “No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”

“And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

“And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.”

Gayle added: “The family has to acknowledge that there are issues. Right now, no one has acknowledged, you know, Houston we have a problem here. That’s really all they want. They want a conversation, they both want a conversation.”

During their chat with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a number of shocking claims about the Royal family.

Meghan admitted she felt suicidal when she was pregnant with their son Archie, and she also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” his skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

Days later, Prince William addressed their interview during a public appearance in London, where he told reporters the Royals are “very much not a racist family.”

NEW (SOUND ON): The Duke of Cambridge says he has not yet spoken to his brother and that “we are very much not a racist family” as he and the Duchess leave an East London school this morning: pic.twitter.com/gTGmUBH1Kg — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 11, 2021